Business

UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2021.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1ProUltShTc 26.71 14.04 21.78 +16.60 +320.2
2ArdmoreShip 13.62 3.09 13.53 +10.15 +300.3
3ScorpioTk 49.59 11.02 47.94 +35.13 +274.2
4PBFEnergy 4 49.00 13.10 44.25 +31.28 +241.2
5BPPrud 14 26.08 3.90 13.02 +9.09 +231.3
6AmplifyEngy 10.05 3.10 9.89 +6.78 +218.0
7Tidewatr 35.48 10.70 33.90 +23.19 +216.5
8PrSh20yrTr 104.20 31.53 90.97 +60.06 +194.3
9Direx30TBr 183.13 55.78 159.96+105.50 +193.7
10TeekyTnk 33.60 9.89 31.49 +20.59 +188.9
11IntlSeaways 42.65 13.05 42.41 +27.73 +188.9
12NxTierOilSol 50 12.50 3.56 10.08 +6.53 +183.9
13CONSOLEn 79.17 19.11 63.02 +40.31 +177.5
14AlphMetalRs 5 186.98 55.98 168.85+107.80 +176.6
15MesaRoyalty 28.00 5.91 15.64 +9.49 +154.3
16OccidentPet 8 77.13 29.15 72.60 +43.61 +150.4
17VistaO&G 8 13.94 5.17 13.23 +7.90 +148.2
18RPCInc 62 12.91 4.51 11.13 +6.59 +145.2
19BorrDrillrs 6.96 1.75 4.91 +2.85 +138.3
20PeabodyEng 9 33.29 9.83 23.90 +13.83 +137.3
21W&TOffsh 9.01 3.24 7.59 +4.36 +135.0
22CVREnergy 12 43.61 16.83 39.06 +22.25 +132.4
23ComstkRr 21 22.11 6.88 18.78 +10.69 +132.1
24SeacorMarine 9.78 3.36 7.77 +4.37 +128.5
25HelixEngy 7.11 2.47 7.00 +3.88 +124.4
26Renren 32.42 15.01 31.94 +17.26 +117.6
27TalosEngy 25.49 9.08 21.28 +11.48 +117.1
28NineEnrgySv 5.92 2.03 5.86 +3.16 +117.0
29Nabors 207.67 82.50 174.03 +92.94 +114.6
30HoeghLP 6 9.25 4.07 9.24 +4.92 +113.9
31PrUShLeh20Tr 39.32 17.17 35.98 +19.09 +113.0
32AnteroRescs 11 48.80 15.98 36.66 +19.16 +109.5
33HelmPayne 54.59 23.83 49.51 +25.81 +108.9
34PrecDrill 87.19 35.88 73.91 +38.48 +108.6
35SolarOilfld 44 14.61 6.60 13.62 +7.07 +107.9
36SignifyHlth 29.88 10.70 29.23 +15.01 +105.6
37Permian 57 23.08 9.87 20.68 +10.58 +104.8
38SabineRy 90.73 41.30 83.94 +42.26 +101.4
39Euronav 19.16 7.91 17.83 +8.94 +100.6
40YPFSocADS 13 8.00 2.82 7.64 +3.82 +100.0
41Biohavenn 16.73 7.10 16.57 +8.27 + 99.6
42DelekUS 7 35.23 14.71 29.66 +14.67 + 97.9
43TrnGasDSur 7 8.79 4.11 8.67 +4.23 + 95.3
44CrossTmbr 30 25.33 11.41 22.03 +10.57 + 92.2
45EQTCorp 51.97 19.20 41.84 +20.03 + 91.8
46HessCorp 30 147.52 73.63 141.08 +67.05 + 90.6
47DxREBear 84.94 29.55 60.79 +28.65 + 89.1
48PBFLogistics 9 22.60 11.35 21.32 +10.02 + 88.7
49KosmosEngy 8.49 3.45 6.49 +3.03 + 87.6
50ATIInc 33.31 16.02 29.76 +13.83 + 86.8
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1QuanergSyrs 143.00 .98 1.05—199.15 99.5
2StarryGrp 10.90 .20 .22 9.67 97.8
3BITMining 6.28 .21 .22 5.92 96.4
4CazooGrp 6.22 .29 .32 5.71 94.7
5CarvanaA 240.59 12.90 13.53—218.26 94.2
6AvayaHldg 21.65 .60 1.58 —18.22 92.0
7HorizGlbl 8.75 .60 .64 7.34 92.0
8Vapotherm 21.06 .96 1.81 —18.90 91.3
9RanpakHl 39.91 2.90 3.80 —33.78 89.9
10AtentoSA 32.00 2.75 2.85 —22.68 88.8
11SOSLtdrs 48.75 3.92 4.79 —36.32 88.3
12RockleyPhtn 5.14 .47 .51 3.84 88.3
13DxSOXBull 74.21 6.21 8.92 —59.09 86.9
14XpengADR 51.50 6.25 6.62 —43.71 86.8
15Heliogenn 16.31 1.29 1.80 —11.77 86.7
16Audacy 12 3.36 .29 .35 2.22 86.5
17VoltaInc 7.64 .94 1.11 6.23 84.9
18OfferpadSol 6.95 .77 .98 5.43 84.8
19Glatfelter 18.74 2.08 2.83 —14.37 83.5
20Invitae 15.87 1.83 2.58 —12.69 83.1
21IronNet 7.12 .51 .71 3.49 83.1
22ViaOpADR 10.69 1.25 1.36 5.99 81.5
23iShsRussia 43.45 7.11 8.06 —34.78 81.2
24RingCentral 194.40 31.30 35.52—151.83 81.0
25Skillsoft 9.18 1.46 1.79 7.36 80.4
26Innovate 4.24 .64 .74 2.96 80.1
27Wayfair 8 197.77 28.11 37.92—152.05 80.0
28UntySftwr 144.69 26.92 29.50—113.49 79.4
29DrxBioBull 39.50 4.06 7.44 —28.56 79.3
30SnapIncA 47.71 7.33 9.91 —37.12 78.9
31VnEkRuss 27.01 5.00 5.65 —21.01 78.8
32DrxHmbldBull 124.37 18.98 26.27 —97.53 78.8
33CmtyHlthSys 1 14.74 1.88 2.87 —10.44 78.4
34akaBrandsHl 4.15 1.25 2.04 7.21 77.9
35SeaLtd 231.21 42.71 49.68—174.03 77.8
36DxRetlBull 39.66 5.76 8.16 —28.27 77.6
37MaidenHpfC 12.49 2.27 2.75 9.52 77.6
38BoqiiHldgrs 3.90 1.03 1.20 4.08 77.3
39MaidenHldpfD 12.47 2.30 2.83 9.42 76.9
40BauschHlth 28.08 4.00 6.50 —21.11 76.5
41fuboTV 16.65 2.32 3.66 —11.86 76.4
42DrxSKorBull 27.12 4.56 5.99 —19.26 76.3
43XLFleet 1.60 .69 .79 2.52 76.1
44UpHealth 2.79 .44 .54 1.71 76.1
45OusterInc 5.54 .76 1.25 3.95 76.0
46FstHSEduc 2.22 .36 .38 1.19 75.8
47ZeppHealth 2 5.39 1.05 1.23 3.82 75.6
48MaidenHprA 11.41 2.57 2.74 8.50 75.6
49HippoHldgrs 71.25 13.42 17.28 —53.47 75.6
50AMCEntert 34.33 5.47 6.66 —20.54 75.5
—————————
