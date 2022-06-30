Skip to main content
Business

UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2021.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BPPrud 22 26.08 3.90 20.47 +16.54 +420.9
2ProUltShTc 24.25 14.04 22.19 +17.01 +328.1
3ScorpioTk 21 38.07 11.02 34.51 +21.70 +169.4
4NxTierOilSol 12.50 3.56 9.51 +5.96 +167.9
5BorrDrillrs 6.96 1.75 4.61 +2.55 +123.8
6PBFEnergy 15 44.12 13.10 29.02 +16.05 +123.7
7CONSOLEn 59.38 19.11 49.38 +26.67 +117.4
8VaalcoEgy 5 8.77 3.16 6.94 +3.73 +116.2
9PeabodyEng 7 33.29 9.83 21.33 +11.26 +111.8
10AlphMetalRs 3 186.98 55.98 129.13 +68.08 +111.5
11AmplifyEngy 9.86 3.10 6.54 +3.43 +110.3
12HoeghLP 6 9.10 4.07 8.99 +4.67 +108.1
13ArdmoreShip 8.24 3.09 6.97 +3.59 +106.2
14OccidentPet 9 74.04 29.15 58.88 +29.89 +103.1
15CVREnergy 43.61 16.83 33.50 +16.69 + 99.3
16Renren 30.44 15.01 28.92 +14.24 + 97.0
17Tidewatr 28.79 10.70 21.09 +10.38 + 96.9
18DxSOXBearrs 70.26 31.73 66.13 +31.93 + 93.4
19PrSh20yrTr 69.49 31.53 57.74 +26.83 + 86.8
20Direx30TBr 122.40 55.78 101.46 +47.00 + 86.3
21HelmPayne 54.59 23.83 43.06 +19.36 + 81.7
22PrecDrill 87.19 35.88 64.02 +28.59 + 80.7
23KosmosEngy 8.49 3.45 6.19 +2.73 + 78.9
24DxTcBearrs 57.19 27.00 49.98 +22.01 + 78.7
25MesaRoyalty 99 28.00 5.91 10.91 +4.76 + 77.4
26DaqoNewEn 7 74.10 32.20 71.38 +31.06 + 77.0
27AnteroRescs 48.80 15.98 30.65 +13.15 + 75.1
28DrxSCBear 53.15 25.38 46.65 +19.61 + 72.5
29DelekUS 35.23 14.71 25.84 +10.85 + 72.4
30PrUShtSemi 32.29 17.12 31.09 +12.96 + 71.5
31SeacorMarine 9.78 3.36 5.76 +2.36 + 69.4
32SolarOilfld 14.61 6.60 10.88 +4.33 + 66.1
33SocQuim&M 115.76 46.70 83.53 +33.10 + 65.6
34USGasFd 80.29 41.09 67.82 +26.86 + 65.6
35Nabors 207.67 82.50 133.90 +52.81 + 65.1
36GenieEngy 5 9.22 4.83 9.16 +3.59 + 64.5
37Permian 46 23.08 9.87 16.55 +6.45 + 63.9
38TurqHillRes 9 31.05 14.32 26.78 +10.33 + 62.8
39DirSPBear 30.49 15.87 26.66 +10.28 + 62.8
40SwERCmETR 5.20 2.64 4.28 +1.64 + 62.1
41TeekyTnk 22.10 9.89 17.63 +6.73 + 61.7
42BiPEngy 86.23 40.90 64.43 +24.16 + 60.0
43TalosEngy 25.49 9.08 15.47 +5.67 + 57.9
44PermianvRoy 9 5.79 2.08 3.33 +1.22 + 57.8
45EQTCorp 50.41 19.20 34.40 +12.59 + 57.7
46Valhi 8 54.06 22.42 45.34 +16.59 + 57.7
47ArchResour 7 183.53 86.50 143.09 +51.77 + 56.7
48USBrentOil 36.84 20.80 32.74 +11.83 + 56.6
49DxREBearrs 61.97 29.55 50.30 +18.16 + 56.5
50PrUShLeh20Tr 29.56 17.17 26.15 +9.26 + 54.8
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1QuanergySy 7.15 .36 .41 9.60 95.9
2CarvanaA 240.59 19.80 22.58—209.21 90.3
3BITMining 6.28 .60 .62 5.52 89.9
4AvayaHldg 21.65 2.18 2.24 —17.56 88.7
5CazooGrp 6.22 .70 .72 5.31 88.1
6Vapotherm 21.06 2.46 2.53 —18.18 87.8
7RomeoPwr 3.94 .44 .45 3.20 87.7
8Heliogenn 16.31 1.86 2.11 —11.46 84.5
9fuboTV 16.65 2.34 2.47 —13.05 84.1
10Invitae 15.87 2.08 2.44 —12.83 84.0
11Velo3D 10.90 1.31 1.38 6.43 82.3
12VoltaInc 7.64 1.22 1.30 6.04 82.3
13RanpakHl 39.91 6.84 7.00 —30.58 81.4
14DrxBioBull 39.50 4.06 6.74 —29.26 81.3
15iShsRussia 43.45 7.11 8.06 —34.78 81.2
16DxSOXBull 74.21 12.38 13.10 —54.91 80.7
17DrxHmbldBull 124.37 18.98 24.50 —99.30 80.2
18AspenAerogels 52.00 7.93 9.88 —39.91 80.2
19WeaveComn 15.65 2.96 3.04 —12.14 80.0
20HorizGlbl 8.75 1.62 1.63 6.35 79.6
21DxRetlBulls 39.66 7.16 7.51 —28.92 79.4
22VnEkRuss 27.01 5.00 5.65 —21.01 78.8
23Farfetch 35.26 6.53 7.16 —26.27 78.6
24CooperStdHldg 27.35 3.53 4.99 —17.42 77.7
25Wayfair 9 197.77 43.31 43.56—146.41 77.1
26DigitMedSol 1.96 1.07 1.11 3.67 76.8
27SOSLtd .98 .17 .19 .63 76.8
28AsanaA 76.93 16.20 17.58 —56.97 76.4
29PartyCity 1 6.86 1.09 1.32 4.25 76.3
30WarbyParkn 47.29 10.98 11.26 —35.30 75.8
31ESSTechn 11.93 2.79 2.81 8.63 75.4
32BakktHldgn 9.01 1.98 2.10 6.41 75.3
33Innovid 7.49 1.62 1.66 4.99 75.0
34Diebold 11.00 2.16 2.27 6.78 74.9
35Shopify 27 1393.67 297.64 350.26—1027.13 74.6
36WeidaiLtdrs 1 2.98 .71 .96 2.79 74.4
37UntySftwr 144.69 29.09 36.82—106.17 74.2
38SoloBrandAn 17.45 3.66 4.06 —11.57 74.0
39UpHealth 2.79 .51 .59 1.65 73.5
40CianADRn 13.61 3.15 3.40 8.93 72.4
41GatosSilvr 11.70 2.68 2.87 7.51 72.4
42VicariSurAn 10.79 2.82 2.94 7.68 72.3
43CedarRlTrpfC 25.50 6.90 7.00 —18.27 72.3
44AMTDIdea 7.91 1.09 1.16 3.02 72.2
45RingCentral 194.40 48.53 52.26—135.09 72.1
46SnapIncA 47.71 11.88 13.13 —33.90 72.1
47CmtyHlthSys 2 14.74 3.67 3.75 9.56 71.8
48RushStr 17.24 4.06 4.67 —11.83 71.7
49Nautilus 1 6.47 1.75 1.75 4.38 71.5
50GinkgoBion 8.77 2.09 2.38 5.93 71.4
—————————
Written By