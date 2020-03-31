https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-15170083.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|UBS 3xInvCrd
|41.92
|3.36 17.05 +13.25 + 348.7
|2
|CgpVelInvCrd
|39.53
|3.11 14.68 +11.16 + 317.0
|3
|PrUShtCrude
|67.35 11.17 49.99 +37.84 + 311.4
|4
|PwSCrudeDS
|158.84 42.25 155.00+109.06 + 237.4
|5
|VelLngVSTX
|19.13 2.95 11.88 + 8.19 + 222.0
|6
|iPt ShTmFut
|78.84 13.15 46.25 +31.13 + 205.9
|7
|PrSVixST
|64.56 10.80 37.93 +25.50 + 205.1
|8
|ChinOnlEduc
|37.19 9.50 29.00 +19.18 + 195.3
|9
|DrxRegBkB
|83.63 18.41 40.76 +22.39 + 121.8
|10
|CSS Inds
|9.40
|3.75
|9.40 + 4.99 + 113.2
|11
|GSX Teched n
|46.40 22.70 42.36 +20.50 +
|93.8
|12
|BiP S&PVix
|52.58 18.25 37.22 +17.90 +
|92.6
|13
|Teladoc
|176.40 81.30 155.01 +71.29 +
|85.2
|14
|BlueApron rs
|28.84
|2.01 12.05 + 5.47 +
|83.1
|15
|DrxMCBear rs
|138.14 38.16 74.33 +33.30 +
|81.2
|16
|ProSVixMTFut
|50.90 19.68 38.44 +17.15 +
|80.6
|17
|iPt MidTFut
|42.11 16.44 31.96 +14.15 +
|79.4
|18
|OwensMinor
|6
|9.69
|3.63
|9.15 + 3.98 +
|77.0
|19
|ProsShtOG
|57.25 24.01 42.26 +17.71 +
|72.1
|20
|DirxSCBear rs
|118.70 32.40 59.40 +24.27 +
|69.1
|21
|BigBk 2xInv n
|78.25 31.19 52.03 +20.84 +
|66.8
|22
|Sprint
|5
|9.92
|4.26
|8.62 + 3.41 +
|65.5
|23
|CitigLgAUD
|67.31 31.89 51.04 +19.75 +
|63.1
|24
|Dir30TrBull
|58.30 25.54 42.11 +16.27 +
|63.0
|25
|BigBk 3xInv n
|97.12 23.18 38.94 +14.99 +
|62.6
|26
|PrSUltShtN
|67.38 36.85 62.02 +23.20 +
|59.8
|27
|DrxDevMBear
|26.57
|9.48 15.78 + 5.90 +
|59.7
|28
|Vapotherm
|20.38
|6.86 18.83 + 6.67 +
|54.9
|29
|PS DeclRtSt
|59.60 33.78 50.32 +16.79 +
|50.1
|30
|Nautilus
|4
|4.16
|1.20
|2.61 +
|.86 +
|49.1
|31
|Pro20
|yrTr
|165.02 95.05 136.02 +41.82 +
|44.4
|32
|PrUltShtFn
|30.35 12.64 19.58 + 5.86 +
|42.7
|33
|CootekCay
|7.24
|4.84
|7.00 + 2.05 +
|41.4
|34
|Gain Cap
|6.07
|3.30
|5.58 + 1.63 +
|41.3
|35
|BigBk Inv n
|87.67 40.08 56.05 +15.99 +
|39.9
|36
|CincinBell
|64
|16.05 10.33 14.64 + 4.17 +
|39.8
|37
|ArcusBiosc
|20.40
|8.55 13.88 + 3.78 +
|37.4
|38
|DxFinBear rs
|77.64 23.90 37.97 +10.25 +
|37.0
|39
|ProUShSilv
|56.62 23.60 36.66 + 9.86 +
|36.8
|40
|LeggMason
|50.70 35.16 48.85 +12.94 +
|36.0
|41
|Taubman
|22
|53.40 26.24 41.88 +10.79 +
|34.7
|42
|DxRussiaBr
|21.26 5.57
|9.09 + 2.33 +
|34.5
|43
|VirginGal un
|51.94 10.80 16.82 + 4.12 +
|32.4
|44
|Dx10yTBull3x
|71.61 51.30 67.50 +16.47 +
|32.3
|45
|Pim25yrZero
|202.98 133.76 174.74 +41.41 +
|31.1
|46
|Chewy n
|39.63 20.62 37.49 + 8.49 +
|29.3
|47
|ProShShtBMat
|26.82 17.34 22.20 + 5.03 +
|29.3
|48
|AdvSActBear
|7.95
|5.05
|6.92 + 1.56 +
|29.1
|49
|VangExtDur
|189.78 130.23 167.66 +37.68 +
|29.0
|50
|ProSUShAust
|82.59 56.11 72.06 +16.18 +
|29.0
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|DxDNGBull rs
|10.79
|.07
|.07 — 9.73 —
|99.3
|2
|ProSh Crde
|24.30
|.21
|.22 —21.38 —
|99.0
|3
|CgpVelLongCr
|15.93
|.16
|.16 —14.03 —
|98.9
|4
|EtrMtgREIT
|15.87
|.20
|.21 —14.10 —
|98.5
|5
|Etrac2xMtg
|15.85
|.23
|.24 —14.04 —
|98.3
|6
|UBS 3xLngCrd
|15.57
|.19
|.33 —13.51 —
|97.6
|7
|DirexEnBull
|18.62
|.50
|.60 —16.90 —
|96.6
|8
|DxBrazilBull
|41.32
|1.01
|1.52 —37.28 —
|96.1
|9
|StageStores
|9.50
|.34
|.36 — 7.76 —
|95.5
|10
|DirGMinBll rs
|105.24 3.32
|3.97 —79.50 —
|95.2
|11
|Valaris plc
|7.76
|.39
|.45 — 6.11 —
|93.1
|12
|QEP Rescs
|1
|4.80
|.31
|.34 — 4.17 —
|92.6
|13
|ProUltCrude
|22.13 1.43
|1.59 —18.87 —
|92.2
|14
|TortoiseMLP
|11.68
|.50
|.85 —10.11 —
|92.2
|15
|AmplifyEngy
|4
|7.58
|.49
|.57 — 6.04 —
|91.4
|16
|WhitingPet
|8.70
|.62
|.67 — 6.67 —
|90.9
|17
|Sasol
|22.60
|1.25
|2.01 —19.60 —
|90.7
|18
|PhelpsSelEn
|4.14
|.20
|.37 — 3.46 —
|90.4
|19
|DrxRegBkBull
|53.68
|3.50
|5.45 —46.80 —
|89.6
|20
|ForumEngy
|1
|2.01
|.15
|.18 — 1.50 —
|89.5
|21
|CS MthlyMtg
|28.35
|.52
|2.76 —22.82 —
|89.2
|22
|SM Energy
|12.40
|.90
|1.22 —10.02 —
|89.1
|23
|CalifRes
|11.08
|.93
|1.00 — 8.03 —
|88.9
|24
|HighPtResc
|1.98
|.16
|.19 — 1.50 —
|88.8
|25
|CallonPet
|1
|4.98
|.38
|.55 — 4.28 —
|88.7
|26
|OilStatesIntl
|16.91
|1.52
|2.03 —14.28 —
|87.6
|27
|PenRlEst pfC
|19.22
|1.64
|2.41 —16.23 —
|87.1
|28
|DenburyRes
|1.68
|.17
|.19 — 1.23 —
|86.9
|29
|LaredoPet
|1
|3.05
|.33
|.38 — 2.49 —
|86.8
|30
|CBL Asc pfD
|5.40
|.45
|.66 — 4.29 —
|86.7
|31
|Nabors
|3.35
|.31
|.39 — 2.49 —
|86.5
|32
|BigBk3xLev n
|81.58
|7.04 10.76 —68.43 —
|86.4
|33
|CrestwEqPt
|26 32.97
|2.65
|4.23 —26.59 —
|86.3
|34
|MatadorRes
|2
|19.83
|1.11
|2.48 —15.49 —
|86.2
|35
|CBLAssoc pfE
|5.09
|.53
|.65 — 4.04 —
|86.1
|36
|TortoiseEnInf
|19.58
|1.15
|2.56 —15.37 —
|85.7
|37
|NewprkRes
|6.40
|.80
|.90 — 5.37 —
|85.7
|38
|PennaRE pfB
|20.33
|1.48
|2.90 —17.16 —
|85.5
|39
|ION Geophy
|8.83
|1.13
|1.27 — 7.41 —
|85.4
|40
|CC MLP&Inf
|6.90
|.55
|.93 — 5.41 —
|85.3
|41
|Etr2xHombldr
|80.89
|8.44
|8.44 —48.42 —
|85.2
|42
|DrxHmbldBull
|98.35
|4.76 10.25 —57.76 —
|84.9
|43
|DxRusBll
|83.00
|5.66 10.54 —59.14 —
|84.9
|44
|ClearbEOpFd
|8.99
|.71
|1.30 — 7.11 —
|84.5
|45
|EtracSP MLP
|28.88
|1.92
|3.95 —21.27 —
|84.4
|46
|KosmosEngy
|6.79
|.50
|.90 — 4.80 —
|84.3
|47
|FidClayOpp
|8.60
|.62
|1.26 — 6.64 —
|84.1
|48
|GasLogPtrsLP
|1 14.25
|1.51
|2.23 —11.74 —
|84.0
|49
|Etr2xLevLong
|15.48
|.51
|2.42 —12.72 —
|84.0
|50
|ClrBrEngyTR
|9.22
|.70
|1.38 — 7.21 —
|83.9
|—————————
