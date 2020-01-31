https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-15021209.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|Nasdaq stocks that
|have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|LianlouSmart
|3.38
|.34
|2.91 + 2.57 + 755.9
|2
|CleveBioL h
|4.90
|.52
|4.23 + 3.63 + 602.7
|3
|Genprex
|2.00
|.26
|1.81 + 1.49 + 465.6
|4
|AethlnMd hrs
|4.34
|.96
|4.34 + 3.38 + 350.7
|5
|TrilliumThera
|4.86
|1.05
|3.84 + 2.81 + 272.8
|6
|MiragenTh
|2.27
|.48
|1.75 + 1.27 + 264.6
|7
|CoDiagnostic
|3.60
|.88
|3.26 + 2.37 + 264.2
|8
|Vaxart Inc
|1.39
|.30
|1.25 +
|.90 + 256.1
|9
|Adaptimmu
|6.00
|1.15
|3.90 + 2.70 + 225.0
|10
|AldHlthPd
|5.00
|1.19
|3.89 + 2.67 + 219.9
|11
|LMP Auto n
|49.30 17.84 41.93 +24.09 + 135.0
|12
|CounterPath
|6.00
|.95
|2.13 + 1.20 + 129.0
|13
|SophirisBio h
|.94
|.38
|.80 +
|.43 + 116.2
|14
|VirBiotech n
|29.00 12.00 26.63 +14.06 + 111.8
|15
|FutFintchGp lf
|1.14
|.45
|.90 +
|.45 + 100.7
|16
|ArTaraTh rs
|42.49 16.40 32.50 +16.10 +
|98.2
|17
|GeneticTch rs
|5.36
|1.90
|3.91 + 1.92 +
|96.5
|18
|CTI Indus
|4.14
|.78
|1.65 +
|.81 +
|95.5
|19
|Pulmatrix rs
|1.92
|1.39
|1.67 +
|.81 +
|94.2
|20
|AppliedTher n
|55.85 24.00 52.47 +25.19 +
|92.3
|21
|Novavax rs
|9.99
|3.65
|7.62 + 3.64 +
|91.5
|22
|ACM Resrch
|63 51.20 18.45 34.74 +16.29 +
|88.3
|23
|Soligenix h
|3.23
|1.37
|2.73 + 1.28 +
|88.3
|24
|CollPlantBio
|12.05
|5.62 10.51 + 4.81 +
|84.4
|25
|LaJollaPhm
|8.98
|3.76
|6.85 + 2.92 +
|74.3
|26
|TranWEnt rs
|9.72
|1.68
|3.46 + 1.45 +
|72.1
|27
|TraconPh rsh
|4.80
|2.26
|4.02 + 1.68 +
|71.8
|28
|Acceleron
|92.38 50.04 90.78 +37.76 +
|71.2
|29
|KaleidoBio n
|9.82
|4.88
|8.58 + 3.56 +
|70.9
|30
|LeapTherap
|2.46
|1.02
|1.91 +
|.79 +
|70.5
|31
|NantHealth
|2.75
|.92
|1.72 +
|.69 +
|67.0
|32
|NantKwest
|9.90
|3.35
|6.32 + 2.53 +
|66.8
|33
|NymoxPharm
|4.09
|2.17
|3.61 + 1.41 +
|64.1
|34
|BIO-key Int
|.99
|.49
|.82 +
|.32 +
|63.2
|35
|Cemtrex pf
|1.37
|.60
|1.12 +
|.43 +
|62.3
|36
|Alector n
|28.75 15.64 27.94 +10.71 +
|62.2
|37
|US Enrgy rs
|6.65
|3.02
|4.88 + 1.86 +
|61.6
|38
|Kala Phrma
|7.70
|3.68
|5.96 + 2.27 +
|61.5
|39
|MediacoHld n
|7.35
|3.50
|7.23 + 2.73 +
|60.6
|40
|RaptThera n
|51.21 26.58 44.29 +16.68 +
|60.4
|41
|InterpDiag rs
|1
|8.80
|4.90
|7.91 + 2.91 +
|58.2
|42
|IMV Inc
|4.93
|2.85
|4.57 + 1.67 +
|57.6
|43
|SunesisPh h
|.62
|.34
|.53 +
|.19 +
|56.8
|44
|PainTherap
|10.95
|6.25
|8.15 + 2.95 +
|56.7
|45
|OutlookTh rs
|1.19
|.59
|.92 +
|.33 +
|56.6
|46
|BQQI IntlMd
|5.58
|2.34
|4.98 + 1.79 +
|56.1
|47
|Tesla Inc
|653.00 421.71 650.57+232.24 +
|55.5
|48
|AridisPhr
|9.00
|4.45
|6.91 + 2.46 +
|55.3
|49
|Atlanticus
|14.87
|8.90 13.96 + 4.95 +
|54.9
|50
|PeckCoHld h
|43
|7.53
|2.39
|3.84 + 1.36 +
|54.8
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|NovanInc
|3.20
|.41
|.52 — 2.64 —
|83.5
|2
|AcastiPh g
|2.54
|.51
|.73 — 1.72 —
|70.0
|3
|SundialGrw n
|3.88
|1.17
|1.20 — 1.81 —
|60.1
|4
|TherpixBio h
|1.14
|.45
|.49 —
|.62 —
|55.8
|5
|Youngevity
|3.64
|1.31
|1.56 — 1.70 —
|52.1
|6
|HeatBiolog
|.53
|.23
|.23 —
|.24 —
|51.2
|7
|DurectCorp
|3.04
|1.82
|1.92 — 1.88 —
|49.5
|8
|GulfportEn
|1
|3.09
|1.47
|1.55 — 1.49 —
|49.0
|9
|IterumTher
|4.96
|2.28
|2.32 — 2.18 —
|48.4
|10
|EloxxPhrm
|55
|8.16
|3.71
|3.83 — 3.53 —
|48.0
|11
|HutaoTech
|1.70
|.58
|.76 —
|.69 —
|47.8
|12
|Avinger nrs
|1.32
|.59
|.61 —
|.53 —
|46.5
|13
|PortolaPhrm
|24.85 12.63 12.79 —11.09 —
|46.4
|14
|OncolytBio
|4.82
|2.38
|2.62 — 2.14 —
|45.0
|15
|TESSCO Tch
|48
|12.26
|6.16
|6.20 — 5.02 —
|44.7
|16
|HalladorEngy
|2
|3.00
|1.65
|1.66 — 1.31 —
|44.1
|17
|JiayinGrp n
|5.84
|3.00
|3.00 — 2.26 —
|43.0
|18
|EyegatePh rs
|10.19
|5.60
|5.74 — 4.28 —
|42.7
|19
|AscenaRetl rs
|8.19
|4.34
|4.40 — 3.27 —
|42.6
|20
|SundEngy rs
|20.75
|9.80 11.03 — 8.12 —
|42.4
|21
|Neovasc grsh
|4.17
|3.02
|3.13 — 2.28 —
|42.1
|22
|AmeriHldg rs
|2.79
|1.21
|1.31 —
|.95 —
|42.0
|23
|IntecPhrm h
|.64
|.28
|.29 —
|.21 —
|41.8
|24
|PrecisBio n
|15.07
|7.81
|8.09 — 5.80 —
|41.8
|25
|Savara Inc rs
|4.55
|2.57
|2.62 — 1.86 —
|41.5
|26
|Hexindai
|.94
|.52
|.55 —
|.39 —
|41.5
|27
|Inpixon Cp rs
|29.25
|2.88
|2.91 —1.100 —
|40.7
|28
|Michaels
|3
|8.99
|4.80
|4.93 — 3.16 —
|39.1
|29
|KaixinAutoHl
|1.88
|1.13
|1.14 —
|.73 —
|39.0
|30
|ChinaNatRes
|2.19
|1.26
|1.28 —
|.81 —
|38.9
|31
|CLPS Inc
|5.09
|2.90
|3.08 — 1.92 —
|38.4
|32
|CBAK EnTc h
|1.16
|.66
|.71 —
|.44 —
|38.3
|33
|RmblOn B
|.90
|.50
|.51 —
|.32 —
|38.1
|34
|FrontierCm
|.93
|.55
|.55 —
|.34 —
|38.0
|35
|BlueHatInt hn
|2.20
|1.25
|1.25 —
|.76 —
|37.8
|36
|StemlineThera
|10.93
|6.01
|6.63 — 4.00 —
|37.6
|37
|KLX EngSv
|6.64
|3.75
|4.04 — 2.40 —
|37.3
|38
|RigNet
|6.87
|4.10
|4.16 — 2.44 —
|37.0
|39
|FuelCellE rs
|3.00
|1.50
|1.59 —
|.92 —
|36.7
|40
|SenesTech
|.65
|.31
|.35 —
|.20 —
|36.2
|41
|MirumPhr n
|24.50 15.70 15.73 — 8.80 —
|35.9
|42
|CarrolsRest
|23
|7.15
|4.50
|4.54 — 2.51 —
|35.6
|43
|MamEnrgy
|2.70
|1.31
|1.42 —
|.78 —
|35.5
|44
|Inogen
|31
|68.68 43.31 44.27 —24.06 —
|35.2
|45
|NewLinkGen
|2.57
|1.56
|1.64 —
|.89 —
|35.2
|46
|SelasLifSc rs
|4.31
|2.70
|2.79 — 1.51 —
|35.1
|47
|SummtWirel h
|.72
|.33
|.40 —
|.21 —
|34.9
|48
|AbraxasPet
|.42
|.23
|.23 —
|.12 —
|34.8
|49
|AclarisThera
|2.38
|1.21
|1.24 —
|.65 —
|34.4
|50
|Youngevity pf
|22.08 13.70 14.30 — 7.45 —
|34.3
|—————————
