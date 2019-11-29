https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-14871507.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|Nasdaq stocks that
|have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2018.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|AxsomeTher
|39.94
|2.52 39.37 +36.55 +1296.1
|2
|ConstllPh
|47.74
|4.04 46.56 +42.55 +1061.1
|3
|EverQuote
|36.14
|4.13 35.21 +31.03 + 742.3
|4
|JanOne Inc
|7.20
|.40
|3.65 + 3.21 + 720.2
|5
|ArrowhPhrm
|73.72 11.67 73.01 +60.59 + 487.8
|6
|Provention
|22.82
|1.52
|9.96 + 8.19 + 462.7
|7
|HebronTec h
|5.10
|.60
|4.63 + 3.78 + 446.6
|8
|Roku
|176.55 29.29 160.37+129.73 + 423.4
|9
|Workhorse rs
|5.37
|.50
|2.75 + 2.22 + 420.8
|10
|Conformis h
|4.83
|.36
|1.86 + 1.50 + 419.6
|11
|Cardlytics
|59.92 10.30 56.05 +45.22 + 417.5
|12
|OrionEnerg h
|3.84
|.56
|2.93 + 2.36 + 413.1
|13
|DigitalTurbine
|9.13
|1.81
|8.88 + 7.05 + 385.2
|14
|EnphaseEgy
|35.42
|4.61 21.87 +17.14 + 362.4
|15
|DurectCorp
|2.46
|.48
|2.13 + 1.65 + 341.0
|16
|MedcnsCo
|84.30 17.80 84.20 +65.06 + 339.9
|17
|KodiakSci h
|32.42
|5.86 29.60 +22.50 + 316.9
|18
|Ardelyx
|7.72
|1.70
|7.43 + 5.64 + 315.1
|19
|EidosThera
|58.84 11.15 56.33 +42.57 + 309.4
|20
|NeuBaseTher
|7.15
|1.64
|6.75 + 5.03 + 292.4
|21
|AchillionPh
|6.46
|1.54
|6.21 + 4.62 + 290.6
|22
|CommunSys
|7.99
|2.03
|7.79 + 5.76 + 283.7
|23
|RekorSyst
|5.44
|.51
|2.45 + 1.80 + 276.9
|24
|InMode Ltd n
|58.76 13.06 50.66 +37.09 + 273.3
|25
|BioanlytSys
|5.43
|1.26
|4.72 + 3.45 + 271.7
|26
|AgileTherap
|2.97
|.35
|2.10 + 1.52 + 264.6
|27
|FulgentGenet
|16.50 3.17 11.40 + 8.23 + 259.6
|28
|KarunaTher n
|152.00 11.24 71.88 +51.86 + 259.0
|29
|ReataPhrm
|222.33 51.77 195.13+139.03 + 247.8
|30
|AdverumBiot
|16.38
|2.90 10.91 + 7.76 + 246.3
|31
|ArQule
|12.22
|2.70
|9.59 + 6.82 + 246.2
|32
|MolecTempl
|14.05
|3.82 13.03 + 8.99 + 222.5
|33
|TDH Holdg
|2.50
|.45
|1.76 + 1.21 + 220.0
|34
|PLX Phrm
|7.41
|1.55
|4.87 + 3.34 + 218.3
|35
|PlugPower h
|4.04
|1.23
|3.90 + 2.66 + 214.5
|36
|Alphatec
|7.68
|1.18
|7.05 + 4.76 + 207.9
|37
|PermaFix
|7.45
|2.50
|7.10 + 4.75 + 202.1
|38
|Arvinas
|38.62 12.29 38.40 +25.55 + 198.8
|39
|Forterra
|23
|11.75
|3.40 11.11 + 7.35 + 195.5
|40
|PalomarHld n
|55.67 18.50 54.57 +36.07 + 195.0
|41
|Paysign
|18.67
|3.45 10.26 + 6.74 + 191.5
|42
|MicrobotMd
|19.40 1.62
|4.97 + 3.25 + 189.0
|43
|SparkThera
|114.20 37.77 111.14 +72.00 + 184.0
|44
|IVERIC bio
|2
|4.36
|.91
|3.38 + 2.18 + 181.7
|45
|CmpgnLtd
|6.22
|2.17
|6.09 + 3.92 + 180.6
|46
|AcadiaPhm
|48.27 15.73 45.29 +29.12 + 180.1
|47
|ZiopharmOnc
|7.25
|1.81
|5.21 + 3.34 + 178.6
|48
|ChemoCentryx
|36.88 6.16 30.33 +19.42 + 178.0
|49
|SeaChange
|3.75
|1.15
|3.50 + 2.24 + 177.8
|50
|BallardPwr
|7.30
|2.43
|6.63 + 4.24 + 177.4
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|NuvectraCp
|17.00
|.13
|.13 —16.21 —
|99.2
|2
|VivevMed rsh
|134.00
|.81
|.84—104.16 —
|99.2
|3
|Inpixon Cp
|5.35
|.04
|.04 — 3.15 —
|98.7
|4
|MotifBio
|11.50
|.08
|.09 — 6.50 —
|98.6
|5
|WaitrHoldg
|14.77
|.21
|.38 —11.52 —
|96.8
|6
|JaguarHl rs
|36.40
|.56
|.61 —15.42 —
|96.2
|7
|OpGen rsh
|40.60
|.92
|1.21 —24.79 —
|95.3
|8
|TOP Ship rs
|25.10
|.61
|.77 —15.69 —
|95.3
|9
|TonixPh hrs
|42.00
|1.04
|1.13 —20.87 —
|94.9
|10
|HeliusMedT
|9.45
|.28
|.52 — 8.64 —
|94.3
|11
|GuardHlth n
|4.00
|.17
|.21 — 3.47 —
|94.2
|12
|GoldnBull h
|13.56
|.39
|.40 — 6.10 —
|93.8
|13
|XeneticBio rs
|39.00
|.93
|1.23 —18.45 —
|93.8
|14
|IntecPhrm h
|9.25
|.41
|.50 — 7.04 —
|93.4
|15
|AtlasFinHld
|10.44
|.33
|.54 — 7.55 —
|93.3
|16
|ReebnzHl hrs
|38.90
|.91
|1.19 —15.45 —
|92.8
|17
|Ocugen rs
|21.60
|.24
|.38 — 4.90 —
|92.8
|18
|SeanrgyM hrs
|9.90
|.45
|.55 — 7.00 —
|92.8
|19
|SiennaBioph
|3.80
|.10
|.17 — 2.15 —
|92.7
|20
|SelasLifSc rs
|89.50
|3.67
|4.60 —56.90 —
|92.5
|21
|IntrntGld rsh
|206.00
|9.32 12.00—147.20 —
|92.5
|22
|TaronisTc rs
|29.50
|.65
|1.94 —22.76 —
|92.1
|23
|TocagenInc
|12.00
|.53
|.66 — 7.56 —
|92.0
|24
|NakedBrGp h
|.58
|.03
|.03 —
|.37 —
|91.9
|25
|ExelaTech
|4.68
|.27
|.32 — 3.57 —
|91.7
|26
|VislinkTc hrs
|8.00
|.21
|.27 — 2.84 —
|91.3
|27
|MamEnrgy
|24.62
|1.22
|1.57 —16.41 —
|91.3
|28
|OballonTh rsn
|23.30
|1.52
|1.82 —18.88 —
|91.2
|29
|OnconovT h
|4.83
|.10
|.19 — 1.92 —
|91.1
|30
|InflaRx
|3
|53.10
|2.17
|3.40 —32.97 —
|90.7
|31
|InVivoThera
|1.79
|.12
|.14 — 1.37 —
|90.5
|32
|SG Blocks
|3.21
|.22
|.26 — 2.44 —
|90.3
|33
|FuelCellE rs
|11.28
|.13
|.68 — 5.93 —
|89.7
|34
|AcordaThera
|1
|17.57
|1.49
|1.60 —13.98 —
|89.7
|35
|SupercndTc h
|2.58
|.12
|.14 — 1.16 —
|89.5
|36
|YangtzRvPt
|4.46
|.30
|.42 — 3.55 —
|89.5
|37
|Tetraphase rs
|33.40
|2.26
|2.56 —20.04 —
|88.7
|38
|TitanPhrm rs
|2.45
|.14
|.15 — 1.19 —
|88.6
|39
|AethlnMd hrs
|25.65
|2.05
|2.90 —22.00 —
|88.4
|40
|GreenprCap
|4.90
|.40
|.56 — 4.14 —
|88.1
|41
|PintecTch lf
|13.50
|.40
|1.29 — 9.18 —
|87.7
|42
|GeniusBrInt h
|2.79
|.24
|.27 — 1.88 —
|87.3
|43
|Jason Inds
|2.68
|.17
|.17 — 1.20 —
|87.3
|44
|AnchianoTh n
|11.50
|1.24
|1.41 — 9.39 —
|86.9
|45
|Novavax rs
|48.80
|3.54
|4.85 —31.95 —
|86.8
|46
|ProteonTher h
|3.94
|.22
|.30 — 1.97 —
|86.8
|47
|Bridgeline h
|16.00
|1.33
|1.54 —10.01 —
|86.6
|48
|CyclerThera
|22.85
|1.69
|1.85 —11.66 —
|86.3
|49
|resTORbio
|11.96
|.94
|1.20 — 7.42 —
|86.1
|50
|Tarena Int lf
|6.96
|.69
|.88 — 5.42 —
|86.0
|—————————
