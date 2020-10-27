UMB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $73.1 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $310 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $304.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.7 million.

UMB shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $56.42, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

