Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war DAVID KEYTON and JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press June 11, 2022 Updated: June 11, 2022 8:38 a.m.
1 of14 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves after a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Von der Leyen is making her second visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor. She was one of the first European leaders to go to Ukraine during the war. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Von der Leyen is making her second visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor. She was one of the first European leaders to go to Ukraine during the war. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 A street musician performs in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area look out the window of an evacuation train in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area cries moments before departing by train to western Ukraine from the Pokrovsk railway station, Friday, June 10, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
6 of14 People board an evacuation train in Pokrovsk railway station, eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area sit in an evacuation train in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 An injured Ukrainian servicemen is transferred to a medical facility after getting an emergency medical treatment in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
10 of14 Rapper Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, center, trains with other militia men at a shot range outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A Ukrainian tank drives in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 A Ukrainian soldier on a position during heavy fighting in the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 A Ukrainian soldier stands in position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right on screen, speaks at a special address via video call during the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's premier defense forum, in Singapore, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Danial Hakim/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties,” the ministry said.
