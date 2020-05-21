U.S. Physical Therapy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $112.7 million in the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.

