U.S. Concrete: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EULESS, Texas (AP) _ U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The Euless, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The concrete and aggregates producer posted revenue of $334.4 million in the period.

U.S. Concrete shares have decreased 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 63% in the last 12 months.

