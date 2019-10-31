U.S. Cellular: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

U.S. Cellular expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion.

U.S. Cellular shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.25, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.

