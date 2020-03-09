U.S. Auto Parts: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CARSON, Calif. (AP) _ U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) on Monday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carson, California-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The online auto parts retailer posted revenue of $63 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $31.5 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $280.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.35. A year ago, they were trading at $1.05.

