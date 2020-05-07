TripAdvisor: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $16 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $278 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $288.3 million.

TripAdvisor shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.72, a decrease of 66% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIP