TriNet: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) _ TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $48 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 84 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $226 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $212 million, or $2.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $929 million.

TriNet shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $50.83, a climb of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNET