TriNet: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) _ TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $55 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $969 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $221 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224.9 million.

TriNet shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $58.53, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNET