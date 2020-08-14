https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Transcontinental-Realty-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15485028.php
Transcontinental Realty: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Friday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.
The real estate investor posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.
Transcontinental Realty shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $25, a climb of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCI
