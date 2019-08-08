Tradeweb: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.8 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $190.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $190.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TW