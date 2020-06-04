Toro: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) _ Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $98.4 million.

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $929.4 million in the period.

Toro shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

