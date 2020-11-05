Tile Shop: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The stone tile retailer posted revenue of $81.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.47. A year ago, they were trading at $1.65.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTSH