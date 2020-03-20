Tiffany: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Tiffany & Co. (TIF) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $201.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.80 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The luxury jeweler posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $541.1 million, or $4.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.42 billion.

Tiffany shares have decreased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 25%. The stock has climbed 30% in the last 12 months.

