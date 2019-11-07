TiVo: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ TiVo Inc. (TIVO) on Thursday reported a loss of $151.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.20. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The digital video recording company posted revenue of $158.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.7 million.

TiVo expects full-year revenue in the range of $655 million to $665 million.

TiVo shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.27, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIVO