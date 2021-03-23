The Latest: WH: 27M vaccine doses to be shipped next week The Associated Press March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 2:40 p.m.
1 of18 President Joe Biden speaks about the shooting in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Alexei Kudrin, the head of the chair of the Audit Chamber, back to a camera, during their meeting inn the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 French President Emmanuel Macron talks to a man after he received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination center of Valenciennes, northern France, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The French government has backed off from ordering a tough lockdown for Paris and several other regions despite an increasingly alarming situation at hospitals with a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients. (Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP) Yoan Valat / POOL/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 Medical Center Hospital auxiliary volunteers Gracie Sanchez, seated left, and Ann Ellison wave at passing health care workers as they work at Medical Center Hospital's information desk, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. In addition to wearing masks and remaining behind a plexiglass protective shield, the volunteers are required to have had a COVID-19 vaccine or be able to prove they have antibodies to the virus before returning to volunteer in person. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Eli Hartman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth COVID-19 shot in Washington. Fauci said Sunday, March 14, he wishes former President Donald Trump would use his popularity among Republicans to persuade his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In a round of interviews on the morning news shows, Fauci lamented polling showing that Trump supporters are more likely to refuse to get vaccinated, saying politics needs to be separated from “commonsense, no-brainer” public health measures. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 A worker waits outside an injection booth during a COVID-19 vaccination session for resident foreign journalists at a vaccination center in Beijing, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Chinese medical firm Sinovac said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children ages 3-17, based on preliminary data, and it has submitted the data to Chinese drug regulators. State-owned Sinopharm, who has two COVID-19 vaccines, is also investigating the effectiveness of its vaccines in children. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo a vial and syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine may have used "outdated information," U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday March 23, 2021. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A nurse takes out pack of doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator at a community health center in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Monday, March 15, 2021. Sinovac said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children ages 3-17, based on preliminary data, and it has submitted the data to Chinese drug regulators for approval. More than 70 million shots of Sinovac's vaccine have been given worldwide, including in China. (Chinatopix Via AP) AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 Women take photo of plum blossom tree at a park near the Chongwenmen Gate in Beijing, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk during a lunch break at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Armin Laschet, minister president of North Rhine-Westphalia, speaks during a press conference in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Germany extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections. (Marcel Kusch/Pool Photo via AP) Marcel Kusch/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference in the Chancellor's Office following consultations between the federal and state governments in Berlin Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Germany extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections. (Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP) Michael Kappeler/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 A worker injects a foreign journalist with a dose of Sinopharm vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination session for resident foreign journalists at a vaccination center in Beijing, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Chinese medical firm Sinovac said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children ages 3-17, based on preliminary data, and it has submitted the data to Chinese drug regulators. State-owned Sinopharm, who has two COVID-19 vaccines, is also investigating the effectiveness of its vaccines in children. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Workers wearing protective gear register a person during a COVID-19 vaccination session for resident foreign journalists at a vaccination center in Beijing, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Chinese medical firm Sinovac said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children ages 3-17, based on preliminary data, and it has submitted the data to Chinese drug regulators. State-owned Sinopharm, who has two COVID-19 vaccines, is also investigating the effectiveness of its vaccines in children. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 People pass the traditional Bavarian restaurant 'Hackerbraeuhaus' where a corona test center now works for SARS CoV-2 rapid tests downtown in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 Members of NHS staff hold flowers as they gather for a minute of silence and reflection at St Thomas' hospital in London, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A year to the day since Prime Minister Boris Johnson first put the country under lockdown to slow the fast-spreading coronavirus, a national day of reflection is being organized to remember the people who died after contracting COVID-19. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 French President Emmanuel Macron visits a pharmacy in Valenciennes, northern France, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The French government has backed off from ordering a tough lockdown for Paris and several other regions despite an increasingly alarming situation at hospitals with a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients. (Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP) Yoan Valat/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 A member of NHS staff lays flowers under the Mary Seacole statue after a minute of silence and reflection at St Thomas' hospital in London, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The U.K. has a lot to reflect on a year after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson first announced that the country would go into lockdown to slow the fast-spreading coronavirus. A national day of reflection taking place on Tuesday will remember more than 126,000 people who died after contracting the virus. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON — The White House says 27 million doses of coronavirus vaccines will be distributed next week, more than three times the number when President Joe Biden took office just over two months ago.
Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors on their weekly conference call that 23 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna and about 4 million of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine will be shipped next week.
