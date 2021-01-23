The Latest: New virus clusters hit China's north provinces The Associated Press Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 11:51 p.m.
BEIJING — A Chinese city has brought 2,600 temporary treatment rooms online as the country’s north battles new clusters of coronavirus.
The single-occupancy rooms in the city of Nangong in Hebei province just outside Beijing are each equipped with their own heaters, toilets, showers and other amenities, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Written By
The Associated Press