The Latest: Colorado aims vaccine mandate at health workers The Associated Press Aug. 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 11:59 a.m.
A sign outlining coronavirus restrictions stands near for the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Denver.
FILE - In this Feb.11, 2017 file photo, men wears masks, some of them pest doctor masks, in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy. This carnival mask derives from 16th century doctors wearing beak-nosed masks filled with aromatic herbs to cleanse the air they breathed when treating the sick. Venice's central place in the history of battling pandemics and pestilence will come into focus at this year's Venice Film Festival, which opens Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, with the premiere of Pedro Almodovar's in-competition "Madres Paralelas" (Parallel Mothers), which he developed during Spain's 2020 coronavirus lockdown, one of the harshest in the West.
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021 file photo people walk past Waikiki restaurants and shops in Honolulu. The mayor of Honolulu says starting Sept. 13 the city will require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19.
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks through a shopping mall in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
A nurse enters a monoclonal antibody site, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Numerous sites are open around the state offering monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to tour the state touting the use of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for those who get sick with COVID-19 and to relieve pressure on hospitals.
Eighth graders sit at a distance at the National School 1044 Santa Ana on the first day that teachers are required to offer in-person classes at public schools in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after one and a half years of remote learning amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Woody Woodruff gets his tailgate party started before the Connecticut at Fresno State NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Colleges across the country are cautiously optimistic that pregame tailgating atmospheres around campus will remain close to normal even as they monitor how things have changed since the emergence of the delta variant.
Students social distance during in-person class at the Industrial Technical High School Number 26 in Veracruz, Mexico, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, as a new academic year begins during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A delivery driver wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 looks at his smartphone as he runs through a shopping and office complex in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 line up to scan a health check QR code with their smartphones to gain entry to a shopping and office complex in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
DENVER — Colorado health care workers at facilities, including assisted living homes, nursing homes and hospitals, must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October under a temporary emergency rule approved the state board of health.
The 6-1 vote during an emergency session came after Gov. Jared Polis requested the board consider a vaccine mandate, The Denver Post reported. It applies to staff and contract workers who work with patients or clients at about 3,800 licensed facilities regulated by the board. It doesn’t apply to doctors’ offices or urgent care centers.
Written By
The Associated Press