The Latest: China, US diplomats clash over virus origin The Associated Press June 12, 2021 Updated: June 12, 2021 12:06 p.m.
1 of10 FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, a woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech at the Lanting Forum at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing. Senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call Friday, June 11, 2021 that revealed wide divisions in a number of contentious areas including the curtailing of freedoms in Hong Kong and the mass detention of Muslims in the northwestern Xinjiang region. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks while marking Day of Russia at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Since 1992, Russia Day is annually celebrated on 12 June as the Russian Federation's national holiday. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 A physically disabled man gets a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, during a drive through vaccination organized for disabled people in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Ajit Solanki/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 FILE - In this June 3, 2021 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference outside a restaurant in San Francisco While governors across the country are ending all or most of their coronavirus restrictions, many of them are keeping their pandemic emergency orders in place. Those orders allow them to restrict public gatherings and businesses, mandate masks, sidestep normal purchasing rules, tap into federal money and deploy National Guard troops to administer vaccines. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Ylenia Labanca, right, plays piano with a singer Yidan Fu, behind a transparent panel to curb the spread of COVID-19, during a lesson at the Giuseppe Verdi Music Conservatory, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Whatever the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students at Italy's oldest and largest music conservatory have been playing behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic as the Conservatory found ways to preserve instruction throughout Italy’s many rolling lockdowns. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 A sanitary mask lies in a saxophone container during the Giuseppe Verdi jazz orchestra rehearsals at the Giuseppe Verdi Music Conservatory, in Milan, Italy, Friday, May 7, 2021. Whatever the instrument, flute, violin or drums, students at Italy's oldest and largest music conservatory have been playing behind plexiglass screens during much of the pandemic as the Conservatory found ways to preserve instruction throughout Italy’s many rolling lockdowns. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A student uses a colorful fan for shade on a hot day during the Mount Sac graduation at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif., Friday, June 11, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Keith Birmingham/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Students wearing masks listen to speakers during the Mount Sac graduation at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif., Friday, June 11, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Keith Birmingham/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Gov. David Ige speaks to reporters in Honolulu after delivering his state of the state address at the Hawaii State Capitol. While governors across the country are ending all or most of their coronavirus restrictions, many of them are keeping their pandemic emergency orders in place. Those orders allow them to restrict public gatherings and businesses, mandate masks, sidestep normal purchasing rules, tap into federal money and deploy National Guard troops to administer vaccines. Audrey McAvoy/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Mexico's assistant health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell removes his protective face mask during his last daily press conference to address COVID-19, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Friday, June 11, 2021. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING — Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing it of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call Friday that revealed wide divisions in a number of contentious areas, including the curtailing of freedoms in Hong Kong and the mass detention of Muslims in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
Written By
The Associated Press