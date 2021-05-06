The Latest: France's Macron endorses sharing of vaccine tech The Associated Press May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 6:47 a.m.
1 of9 Garment workers stand on the trucks as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cambodia on Thursday ended a lockdown in the capital region. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride on a scooter on a street in Beijing, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 An Indian health worker checks body temperature of a man during a door-to-door survey being conducted as a precaution against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Indonesian police guard at a checkpoint during the imposition of large-scale restriction to curb the spread of the coronavirus on a toll road in Cikarang, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Indonesia is prohibiting travel during the popular homecoming period to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The ban started Thursday and will last for 12 days, exempting only civil servants, police and military officers, and those who need to travel for work. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People queue to get vaccinated and to be one of 100 people to receive shopping coupons along with the jabs, in the Usce shopping mall in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Serbian authorities are looking for incentives for people to boost vaccination that has slowed down in recent weeks amid widespread anti-vaccination and conspiracy theories in the Balkan nation. The government has also promised a payment of around 25 euros to everyone who gets vaccinated by the end of May. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 A car drives on a road in the outskirts in Frankfurt, Germany, right after the end of the curfew on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The German Federal Constitutional Court decided on Wednesday that the curfew to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus is justified. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 In this May 3, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he talks to students during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, in Yorktown, Va., as first lady Jill Biden watches. Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures after meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Philippine president has asked China to get back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticisms for allowing himself to be injected with it although it has not yet been authorized for public use in the country. (Simeon Celi/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP) Simeon Celi/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Passengers wearing face masks arrive to board departing flights at the Tribuvan International airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Thousands of passengers rushed to leave Nepal as the Himalayan nation halts all international flights from Thursday because of spiking cases of COVID-19. Niranjan Shrestha/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is joining the Biden administration in saying that he backs the sharing of the valuable technology behind COVID-19 vaccines. But Macro is also insisting that the immediate priority for wealthier countries should be first donating more doses to poorer countries.
Speaking on a visit Thursday to a vaccine center, the French leader said he “completely” supports opening up intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. Macron said that “evidently, we must turn this vaccine in a global public good.”
Written By
The Associated Press