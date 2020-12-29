The Latest: Russian updates show more than 100K virus deaths The Associated Press Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 9:20 a.m.
1 of12 FILE- In this file photo taken on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, A medical worker rolls a body past ambulances at a hospital for coronavirus patients in Siberian city of Omsk, Russia. Russia's updated statistics on coronavirus-linked deaths showed that over 100,000 people with COVID-19 had died in the pandemic by December, a number much higher than previously reported by government officials. According to the data released Monday Dec. 28 by Russia's state statistics agency, Rosstat, a total of 116,030 people with COVID-19 died in Russia between April and November. The count included cases where the virus was not the main cause of death and where the virus was suspected but not confirmed. Evgeniy Sofiychuk/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Russian Orthodox Church Bishop Panteleimon, right, looks at a patient suspected of having coronavirus as his assistant comforts her at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Russian authorities have reported over 3 million confirmed coronavirus infections, the fourth highest caseload in the world, and more than 55,000 deaths. (Sophia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP) Sophia Sandurskaya/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 A pair of workers wear masks while waiting for a ride outside a construction site late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 In this photo provided by United States Forces Korea, Gen. Robert B. Abrams, Commanding General for United States Forces Korea, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The United States has started vaccinating its troops based in South Korea, as its Asian ally reported its highest daily COVID-19 fatalities amid surging cases in the country.(Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet/United States Forces Korea vis AP) Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Workers wearing protective gears disinfect chairs as a precaution against the coronavirus at the arrival hall of the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. South Korea says 40 more coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, the highest daily fatalities since the pandemic began, as the country is grappling with surging cases in recent weeks. (Ko Seung-min/Newsis via AP) Ko Seung-min/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Travelers wearing protective face masks walk through Concourse D at Miami International Airport, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami. With the coronavirus surging, the nation's top public health agency asked Americans not to travel and not to spend the holidays with people from outside their household. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) David Santiago/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 People check in at domestic terminal of Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Pedestrians wear masks while shopping amid the holiday lights by Union Station late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 A visitor in a mask sits on a steer statue on the 16th Street Mall late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 FILE - In this file photo taken Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, a vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room before being used for a vaccination in Moscow, Russia. Belarus on Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020, has announced the start of mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot, becoming the second country after Russia to roll out the vaccine. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Russian Orthodox Church Bishop Panteleimon, center, comforts patients suspected of having coronavirus as he visits a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Russian authorities have reported over 3 million confirmed coronavirus infections, the fourth highest caseload in the world, and more than 55,000 deaths. (Sophia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP) Sophia Sandurskaya/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 A Russian Orthodox Church priest, right, leaves a red zone after visiting patients suspected of having coronavirus at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Russian authorities have reported over 3 million confirmed coronavirus infections, the fourth highest caseload in the world, and more than 55,000 deaths. (Sophia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP) Sophia Sandurskaya/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW — Russia’s updated statistics on coronavirus-linked deaths show more than 100,000 people had died by December, a number much higher than previously reported by government officials.
A total of 116,030 people with the coronavirus died in Russia between April and November, according to data released Monday by Russia’s state statistics agency Rosstat. The count included cases where the virus was not the main cause of death and where the virus was suspected but not confirmed.
