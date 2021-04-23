The Latest: India sets global daily record of 332,730 cases The Associated Press April 23, 2021 Updated: April 23, 2021 8:49 a.m.
1 of16 A COVID-19 patient wearing oxygen mask waits inside a vehicle to be attended and admitted in a dedicated COVID-19 government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 22, 2021. India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. Ajit Solanki/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 Health workers stand outside the entrance of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. The Press Trust of India reported 25 COVID-19 patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the past 24 hours and the lives of another 60 were at risk amid a serious oxygen supply crisis. The news agency quoted unnamed officials as saying “low pressure oxygen” could be the likely cause for their deaths. However, Ajoy Sehgal, a hospital spokesperson, would not comment on whether the 25 patients died from a lack of oxygen. AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Flames rise from cremation pyres of victims of a fire that broke out in Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 hospital, at Virar, near Mumbai, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. A fire killed 13 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in western India early Friday as an extreme surge in coronavirus infections leaves the nation short of medical care and oxygen. Rajanish Kakade/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 FILE - In this April 8, 2021, file photo motorists sit inside their vehicles as they wait their turn to be inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at the California State University, Los Angeles campus. California has gone from worst to first in the rate of coronavirus infections. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the state surpassed Hawaii on Thursday, April 22, with the lowest average number of COVID-19 cases per capita. That comes just a few months after California was the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 A health worker walks in front of peoples line up for the coronavirus test in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 23, 2021. Thailand’s health authorities announced Friday they have confirmed just over 2000 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record that brings the country's total to 50,183. Nathatida Adireksarn/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 Bodies of victims of a fire lie inside an ambulance in Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 hospital at Virar, near Mumbai, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. A fire killed 13 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in western India early Friday as an extreme surge in coronavirus infections leaves the nation short of medical care and oxygen. Rajanish Kakade/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 A COVID-19 patient under Ecmo (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) remain unconscious, at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 A visitor wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks near a banner reading "Mandatory mask wearing" at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, April 23, 2021. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 A COVID-19 patient does breathing exercises at the entrance of a tent set up to treat new coronavirus cases outside the Social Security Hospital, shortly before being released in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 22, 2021. The government decreed new lockdown rules on April 21 for the majority of Ecuador's provinces, limiting movement on weeknights and an all-day curfew on weekends to curb the spread of the new coronavirus which is overwhelming hospitals. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 A COVID-19 patient looks for a relative to bring him personal items, from inside a tent set up outside the Social Security Hospital where patients are being treated in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 22, 2021. The government decreed new lockdown rules on April 21 for the majority of Ecuador's provinces, limiting movement on weeknights and an all-day curfew on weekends to curb the spread of the new coronavirus which is overwhelming hospitals. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Lukas Furtenbach, an ace mountain guide speaks during an interview with Associated Press in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, April 23, 2021. Furtenbach, warned that the virus could spread among the hundreds of other climbers, guides and helpers who are now camped on the base of Everest if all of them are not checked immediately and safety measures are taken. Niranjan Shrestha/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Allan Ansdell Jr., owner and president of Adventure City amusement park, carries a sign displaying COVID-19 safety measures while getting ready to reopen the park in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, April 15, 2021. The family-run amusement park that had been shut since March last year because of the coronavirus pandemic reopened on April 16. "It's mixed emotions," he said, recalling the day he let go of most of his 150 employees, including his wife. Only a handful remained at the park. "Parks are seasonal. Sometimes you have a rainy month. We always have enough in our reserves for three or four months of who knows what. But nobody has a reserve for a year," Ansdell Jr. said. It's been hard for all of us. "I'm glad that we are getting through it. I'm glad we are reaching the end." Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 Patients undergo treatment for COVID-19 inside a tent installed outside the Social Security Hospital in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 22, 2021. The government decreed new lockdown rules on April 21 for the majority of Ecuador's provinces, limiting movement on weeknights and a strict, all-day curfew on weekends to curb the spread of the new coronavirus which is overwhelming hospitals. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 Medical staff Louise Walewski passes the front of a Corona test center in Dresden, Germany, DFriday, April 23, 2021. People in Germany will have to prepare for new Corona restrictions starting this weekend. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Sebastian Kahnert/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 A patient is carried on a stretcher at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. India put oxygen tankers on special express trains as major hospitals in New Delhi on Friday begged on social media for more supplies to save COVID-19 patients who are struggling to breathe. India’s underfunded health system is tattering as the world’s worst coronavirus surge wears out the nation, which set another global record in daily infections for a second straight day with 332,730. AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 People stand in a queue to refill oxygen in cylinders in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. India put oxygen tankers on special express trains as major hospitals in New Delhi on Friday begged on social media for more supplies to save COVID-19 patients who are struggling to breathe. India’s underfunded health system is tattering as the world’s worst coronavirus surge wears out the nation, which set another global record in daily infections for a second straight day with 332,730. AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI — India set another global record in daily infections for a second straight day with 332,730 cases.
The situation was worsening by the day with hospitals taking to social media pleading with the government to replenish their oxygen supplies and threatening to stop new admissions of patients. India has recorded 2,263 deaths in the past 24 hours for a confirmed total of 186,920.
Written By
The Associated Press