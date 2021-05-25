The Latest: Louisiana lifts mask requirement for students The Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 5:40 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is scrapping nearly every remaining coronavirus restriction in Louisiana and lifting the statewide requirement that students must wear a mask in the classroom and at school events.
The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that he’ll keep the statewide public health emergency declaration in place. But Louisiana will have almost none of the rules governing businesses and behavior over the last 15 months of the pandemic.
Written By
The Associated Press