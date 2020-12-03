The AZEK Company: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $263.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $122.2 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $899.3 million.

