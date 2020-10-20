Texas Instruments: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.35 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.45.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $3.41 billion to $3.69 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.97 billion.

Texas Instruments shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $150.75, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

