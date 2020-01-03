Tesla, Hess rise; Incyte, Landec fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Tesla Inc., up $12.75 to $443.01.

The electric vehicle maker reported a 50% rise in deliveries for 2019.

Incyte Corp., down $8.07 to $77.90.

The drug developer said an experimental graft-versus-host disease drug failed to meet treatment goals in a key study.

Conagra Brands Inc., down 29 cents to $33.34.

The food company completed the sale of its Lender's Bagel business to Grupo Bimbo's Bimbo Bakeries USA unit.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $9.47 to $93.56.

The frozen foods supplier's fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Landec Corp., down $1.14 to $10.03.

The health and wellness products company reported a bigger fiscal second-quarter loss than Wall Street anticipated.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $1.85 to $138.34.

Banks suffered as bond yields fell, hurting their ability to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.

CME Group Inc., up $2.70 to $204.55.

The financial markets company reported a sharp increase in contract volume for 2019.

Hess Corp., up $2.12 to $69.84

Energy companies made gains as oil prices surged over concerns that a U.S.-Iran conflict could disrupt global supplies.