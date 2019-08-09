https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/TearLab-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14292401.php
TearLab: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) _ TearLab Corp. (TEAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Escondido, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.
The ophthalmic device company posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 7 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 13 cents.
