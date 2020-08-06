Talos Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $140.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.14. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.9 million.

Talos Energy shares have fallen 74% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 60% in the last 12 months.

