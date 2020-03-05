THL Credit: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

THL Credit shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.97, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCRD