T2 Biosystems: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its first quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 60 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.88.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTOO