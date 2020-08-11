Sysco: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $618.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.22 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $8.87 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $215.5 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $52.89 billion.

Sysco shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 4%. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYY