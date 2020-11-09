Synalloy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Monday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.16. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $59.3 million in the period.

Synalloy shares have declined 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 64% in the last 12 months.

