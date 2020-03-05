Surgery Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $517.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $73.8 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.83 billion.

Surgery Partners shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

