Sunrun: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $210.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.3 million.

Sunrun shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUN