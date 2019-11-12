Sunesis: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 47 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.29.

