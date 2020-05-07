SunPower: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The solar products and services company posted revenue of $449.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $454.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, SunPower said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $330 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $524.1 million.

SunPower shares have declined roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.26, a drop of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPWR