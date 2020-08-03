SunCoke: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The metallurgical coke producer posted revenue of $338 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.19. A year ago, they were trading at $7.18.

