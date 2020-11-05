Sun Life: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $579.4 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $7.53 billion in the period.

Sun Life shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.90, a drop of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLF