Sumitomo Mitsui: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $800.5 million.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 12 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $9.02 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.02 billion, topping Street forecasts.

Sumitomo Mitsui shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

