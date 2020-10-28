Stoneridge: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) _ Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.

The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $175.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Stoneridge expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $175 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Stoneridge expects full-year results to range from a loss of 22 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $624 million to $634 million.

Stoneridge shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.08, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRI