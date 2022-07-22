Rajapaksa ally named PM in Sri Lanka as protest site cleared KRISHAN FRANCIS, RAFIQ MAQBOOL and RISHI LEKHI, Associated Press July 21, 2022 Updated: July 22, 2022 4:42 a.m.
1 of17 Army soldiers stand guard after removing the protesters and their tents from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Army soldiers stand guard after removing protesters and their tents from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
3 of17 Army soldiers stand guard near a barricade following an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat premise in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
4 of17 Protesters sleep before being removed from the site of a protest camp inside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 A protesting Buddhist monk stands by a military barricade following an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
6 of17 A protester waits and watches troops stand guard following an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
7 of17 Army soldiers arrive to remove the protesters and their tents from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Army soldiers stand guard after removing the protesters and their tents from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
9 of17 Army soldiers stand guard following an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
10 of17 Protesters and para medics carry an injured protester into an ambulance following a military eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Army soldiers arrive to remove the protesters and their tents from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
12 of17 A protester tries to speak with an army officer at the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, early Friday, July 22, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
13 of17 Army soldiers remove the anti government banners from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Army soldiers remove protesters' tents from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
15 of17 A protester shouts slogans as army soldiers arrive to remove protesters from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
16 of17 In this photo provided by Sri Lankan President's Office, Sri Lanka's newly elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe, signs after taking oath during his swearing in ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Sri Lankan President's Office via AP) Show More Show Less
17 of17 In this photo provided by Sri Lankan President's Office, lawmaker Lakshman Kiriella, left, former president Maithripala Sirisena, center and former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right attend the swearing in ceremony of Sri Lanka's newly elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Sri Lankan President's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Rajapaksa political ally was appointed Sri Lanka's prime minister Friday, hours after army troops and police forcefully cleared the main protest site occupied for months by demonstrators angry at the Rajapaksas over the country's economic collapse.
The overnight raid occurred even though protesters had announced they would vacate the site on Friday voluntarily, and the U.N., U.S. and others denounced the heavy-handed force that was used. A lawyer said several protesters were hospitalized for injuries and that journalists and a lawyer were among people arrested.
