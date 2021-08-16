Sri Lanka banks on vaccination to see it through delta surge BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI, Associated Press Aug. 16, 2021 Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 10:46 p.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Manjula Wijesuriya had COVID-19, but his friends and family say that's not what killed him.
When the 51-year-old tutor suffered a heart attack in late July, his loved ones rushed him to a nearby hospital in a suburb of Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo. But as his condition deteriorated over the next few hours, they found it impossible to get him a bed in an intensive care unit.
