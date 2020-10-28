Spirit: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) _ Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $99.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Miramar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.63 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $401.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.7 million.

Spirit shares have dropped 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.56, a decrease of 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAVE