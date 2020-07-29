Southern Copper: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $259.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 34 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The miner posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period.

Southern Copper shares have risen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44.88, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

