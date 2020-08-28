Sinovac: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $52.3 million in the period.

Sinovac shares have decreased nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $6.47, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVA